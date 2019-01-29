Garages could be demolished to make way for more housing on Milton Keynes estate

Garages on Bletchley's Lakes Estate could be demolished to make way for new council bungalows, the MK Citizen can reveal.

The news came this week as Labour councillors highlighted the poor security and lighting around garages on Strangford Drive.

Should these garages be demolished to make way for new homes

One of the garages was recently set alight, and Labour councillor Emily Darlington is calling for the council to take action.

She said: " I want to see this as an opportunity to engage with residents about improved parking, lighting and possibly the building of new council bungalows on the garagessite and surrounding area .”

She called in the Cabinet Member for Housing and Regeneration, Councillor Nigel Long, to view the garages.

This week Councillor Long said: "I think Emily is right. This area has the potential to be upgraded, with improved parking and lighting. It also has the potential for new council bungalows to be built.”

He said the demolition would be subject to consultation with residents.

Milton Keynes Council has allocated £165 million pounds over the next 5 years to upgrading council housing and related public areas.

Councillor Darlington said: "I am a supporter of regenerating all areas of the Lakes estate that need action and have resident support. This area could be dramatically improved. The burnt out garage is a good place to start local upgrading of the Lakes estate. There are opportunities to improve parking and to build new council bungalows for older residents to move in to.”