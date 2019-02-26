George makes a packet for charity by rescuing empty crisp wrappers from Milton Keynes' recycling

An environment-conscious Downs Barn resident has collected a crisp packet mountain in a bid to solve one of MK’s biggest recycling bugbears.

Many people do not realise crisp packets cannot be recycled in the ordinary way because they contain a metallised plastic film.

George Thomson has turned his Cantle Avenue home into a collection point for the offending wrappers, which he sends back to Walkers in exchange for a goodwill donation for local charities.

And the problem is causing one in three recycling bags in MK to be “contaminated”, says the council.

“People are genuinely concerned at the lack of recycling facilities for this kind of plastic so full marks to Walkers for stepping up to the mark with the necessary finance”, said George, who also collects Tassimo coffee machine discs.

George began his one-man recycling mission five years ago, when he started collecting the Tassimo discs, which also cannot be recycled in the normal way

So far his efforts have raised a staggering £15,000 for local charities, including Willen hospice and Mk Cat Rescue.

George has special collection bins at his home, 25 Cantle Avenue, and also at Great Linford Parish Council offices.