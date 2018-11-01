Ghostly Halloween goings-on captured on camera in Milton Keynes

Hubble bubble toil and trouble - there was plenty of spooky goings-on last night to celebrate Halloween, judging by these photographs.

They were taken in Hepelswell, in Two Mile Ash, Milton Keynes, and are courtesy of Ursula Louwman who organised a magnificent Halloween themed display with real life characters dressed as witches and plague doctors, with bubbling cauldons, a gruesome graveyard, and zombie animations to entertain and entrall.

Ursula said: “It was another amazing evening at Hepelswell in Two Mile Ash. Over 300 children joined in the Halloween festivities tonight, so many people in fact that we’re already talking about next year and are considering a flash mob Thriller style dance.”

Scott Pirie said: “ I would like to thank all the residents of Two Mile Ash that made the effort to make the night so special for so many. Special thanks for ‘church hill’ Freddie Krueger, standing so still for so long in the cold.”

