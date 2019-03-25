Greedy Post Office boss earning £86,000 a year jailed after stealing £349,000 from employers in Milton Keynes

A highly paid Milton Keynes Post Office director has been jailed for defrauding almost £350,000 from the company.

Greedy Paul Swanton, 52, from Furzton, pleaded 16 counts of fraud by abuse of position.

Paul Swanton

The offences took place over a period of 11 years.

Southwark Crown Court Judge Michael Grieve QC jailed Swanton for one year and eight months,

It is understood Swanton had worked for the Post Office for 32 years, rising from a counter assistant to a director earning £86,000 a year.

Swanton’s fraud cost the Post Office a total of £348,819 and he was ordered to pay £379,613 in compensation.

A fraud investigation team discovered his crimes and he resigned in March last year.

A Post Office spokesman said: “We respect the legal process and do not comment on individual cases”.