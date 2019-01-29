Greenpeace activist convicted of trespass after diesel emissions protest outside Milton Keynes car dealership headquarters

A Greenpeace activist who blocked the entrance of the VolksWagen HQ to protest about diesel pollution has been convicted of aggravated trespass.

Alan Todd, 69, is among a number of "peaceful" protestors arrested and prosecuted after the demonstration, which took place at VW's Milton Keynes headquarters last August.

The protest

He said after this week's case he would "do it all again", saying he had chosen to knowingly break the law to protect people's lives.

Greenpeace say diesel emissions are a serious health threat and, although many companies have committed to phasing out the production of diesel vehicles, VW had refused to discuss the issue.

In August the campaign members gathered at the Blakelands site dressed as medics, complete with health warning signs, and blocked the VW entrance with a mock 'diesel pollution clinic' .

The one-day protest prevented hundreds of VW staff getting into work, the court heard.

Mr Todd pleaded guilty to aggravated trespass and was given a 12 month conditional discharge. He was ordered to pay £85 costs and £20 towards victim services.

After the case he said: "I accept that technically I broke the letter of the law but I don't consider that I did anything wrong whatsoever, especially considering the issue that the protest was about."