Have you seen Sage the missing parakeet from Milton Keynes?

A distraught bird lover is asking people to help find her parakeet called Sage.

The yellowy green bird is a little larger than a budgie with a longer tail.

She has been allowed a life of uncaged luxury, flying free round owner Virginia Bell's Beanhill home.

But last week, while Virginia was putting the bins out, she flew out of the door.

"It's so out of character for her. She loves being in the house," she said.

Virginia is hoping Sage has flown into a house or building and somebody is feeding her.

"i'm worried because her beak needs to be regularly trimmed or it will grow into her flesh and cause her pain. She needs to come home," she said.

Sage is timid but can sometimes be coaxed down with her favourite pine nuts or sunflower seeds.

Anybody with information about her should contact Virginia on 01908 609647.