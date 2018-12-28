Health Secretary Matt Hancock scrubs up to complete a night shift at Milton Keynes Hospital

The Secretary of State for Health and Adult Social Care Matt Hancock donned a uniform of scrubs to complete a night shift with staff at Milton Keynes University Hospital.

Mr Hancock spent time with staff in a number of the hospital’s teams throughout the evening.

He talked to staff and bosses about issues facing the hospital.

And he described the staff as “inspirational”.

Afterwards the hospital’s chief executive Joe Harrison wrote on social media: “Thank for spending so much time with the teams tonight.”

He added: “It was really appreciated by staff who were able to talk about the key issues affecting our hospital and the NHS.”

Mr Hancock responded by saying: “Brilliant night shift at MK Hospital. So wonderful to meet the amazing and inspirational team. The NHS is there for us in our hour of need - and must be nurtured so it’s there for us always.”

Local MP Mark Lancaster said: “I am delighted Matt took the time to spend a night shift with staff at MK Hospital. It is yet another sign of confidence in the hospital just a few weeks after confirmation of a £10million investment for a new pathway unit to provide extra capacity.

“It is an ambitious and expanding hospital with a very bright future.”