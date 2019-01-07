Historic church in Milton Keynes agrees to allow same sex marriages

Newport Pagnell United Reformed Church has become one of latest venues to receive registration for same sex marriages.

Last year local church members agreed to allow same sex marriages in its premises after the national church paved the way for the ceremonies to take place.

Historic decision at historic church

Newport Pagnell URC then received agreement from the church’s regional governing body before going through the process of registering with the national and Milton Keynes registry offices.

The church’s minister the Reverend Jenny Mills said church members felt it was an important decision to make to show that it was a community of inclusivity and welcome.

“We believe in a God who loves all of humanity and wants all to know God’s love,” she said.

“This is a small step in showing God’s love to the local community, by offering marriage to ALL faithful, committed couples. It is a public declaration of inclusivity and welcome, and a symbol of God’s grace.”

Newport Pagnell URC is a small, devoted congregation in the URC denomination that includes churches in England, Scotland and Wales.

The local church can trace its roots back to 1660, years before other independent Christian churches began, and is known as a free church, which means being independent of the government.

Newport Pagnell URC is currently focused on a community building project that looks to replace the old hall with a much-needed resource for the town.

The church, with fantastic support from local people and grant funding bodies, has already managed to raise £540,000 of the £840,000 needed.

For more information about this go to the website www.urcnewportpagnell.org or visit The Mead Centre on Facebook.