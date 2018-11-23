Historic Milton Keynes town battles to recover its 'hidden' First World War memorial

A town is at war over a memorial tablet specially made as tribute to 214 Wolverton Works men who died in WW1.

The 8ft by 4ft granite slab was paid for by money raised by the community years ago.

But ever since it was made it has been in store at the stonemasons – because the rail works owners St Modwen will not allow it to be displayed at their entrance, locals claim.

On Remembrance Day this month the town had to make do with a photo of the memorial, blown up to poster size and put up in the market square.

“I visited and put two poppies on it... It highlights that St Modwen simply don’t care,” said Philip Marsh, who is campaigning for more of the rail works history to be preserved.

St Modwen plan to demolish the old buildings to build 375 houses plus business and leisure facilities on the site.

Recently a High court bid by Historic England failed to stop the demolition from going ahead.

Company spokesman Gary Morris said: “St. Modwen shares the community’s keenness to commemorate servicemen and women who gave their lives in the war.

“We have always reinstated, and invested in, commemorative monuments on our developments and we have publicly committed to include the war memorial in new public space as part of the regeneration of Wolverton Works.”