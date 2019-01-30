Hoarder was dead in his crammed Milton Keynes home for weeks before anybody noticed

An investigation is to be held into how a hoarder known to police and the council lay dead in his home for several weeks before anybody realised.

The badly decomposed body of Thomas Rutledge, 51, was found on Saturday in the crammed bedroom of his Neath Hill council bungalow.

Neighbours say they had noticed a smell for some time but thought it was due to the hoarding situation.

The Fletchers Mews property has been the subject of a closure warning from MK Council and Thames Valley police since last May due to anti social behaviour.

It is understood Mr Rutledge had mental health and drug problems in the past and was known to adult social services.

A council notice taped to the window warns that “regular” police patrols will visit the premises.

One source said “The visits obviously weren’t that regular if the poor man has been dead for weeks without anybody noticing.”

Council contractors visited Mr Rutledge’s home in early December, up to seven weeks ago, to change his locks. It is understood they did not see him.

Mr Rutledge moved into the property five years ago.. Neighbours in the quiet block say they rarely saw him but noisy visitors had posed a problem in the past.

Police say the death is being treated as unexplained and non-suspicious. A file has been passed to the Coroner.

This week MK Council leader Pete Marland said: “The situation here is very sad and obviously I want to make sure that MK council acted correctly where we were involved.”

Pete said the council was currently working with police to establish the facts.

He added: “I have also referred the matter to our internal audit team to ensure we review this properly.”

Tory ward councillor Alex Walker is also calling for questions to be answered.