Human head found in Milton Keynes has not been identified say police

Human remains found in Bletchley have still not been matched to a missing person, police have revealed.

The human head had was discovered by a member of the public in an old 250 metre long tunnel in woodland near Granby Court flats on January 21.

Police said the remains were "recent" rather than historic.

Specialist officers have been searching the site for more body parts. It is not know if anything else was found.

Today a police spokesman said officers had now left the site, which is close to the V4 Watling Street.

A spokesman said: "The death is being treated as unexplained and a post mortem examination will take place in due course."

The post mortem will hopefully establish the cause of death and help discover whether murder or other foul play was involved. It will also determined whether the skull is male or female,

Police are believed to be examining cases of missing persons who were never found.

The spokesman said: "Work is ongoing to establish the identity of the deceased person."