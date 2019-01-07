I'm A Celebrity winner Harry Redknapp coming to Milton Keynes as part of UK tour

Football manager turned reality TV star Harry Redknapp is coming to Milton Keynes Theatre later this year.

An Evening With Harry Redknapp will see the I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here winner and famous football boss regale the audience with tales from his football days and his time in the jungle.

Harry Redknapp

A hilarious evening is in prospect on June 19th.

Former Tottenham, West Ham and Southampton boss Redknapp famously won the FA Cup with Portsmouth and was linked with becoming the England manager.

He won the hearts of the watching millions during his shock spell on reality TV show I'm A Celeb and was crowned King of the Jungle.

Redknapp is described as a 'great raconteur' with a 'wealth of hilarious stories'.

The event includes an audience Q&A at the end of the evening.

Keep an eye on the MK Theatre website for ticket details.

