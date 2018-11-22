"I saw police car ram into the legs of suspect during a dramatic chase in Milton Keynes"

Shocked witnesses have described how they saw a police car “ram” into the legs of a suspected offender during a chase.

The incident happened in broad daylight on Tuesday afternoon at Bradwell Common, right next to a play park.

“I saw the police 4X4 ram into his legs and the impact threw him onto the grass verge,” said one man.

Passers-by had seen police officers chasing this man, who was clearly running away from them.

“They obviously radioed for help because suddenly four police vehicles arrived. One of the vehicles hit the man and he just laid on the grass afterwards, not moving,” said another witness.

The man was put in the back of a police vehicle and driven off.

A police spokesman said: “TVP officers investigated a report of a sighting of a wanted man in Blackheath Crescent, Bradwell Common,.

An officer on foot attempted to arrest the man, but the officer was injured during the arrest attempt. The man attempted to flee the scene and was pursued. He was hit by a police vehicle pursuing him and sustained minor injuries which did not require hospital treatment.”

Rodney Sargeant, 47, was afterwards charged with inflicting GBH, possession of a bladed article and breaching a restraining order. He has been remanded in custody.