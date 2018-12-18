Iconic Nineties and Noughties stars including B*Witched, S Club, Blazin' Squad, East 17 and Fatman Scoop coming to Milton Keynes

Nineties and Noughties pop stars including some huge names and bands like East 17, Fatman Scoop, B*Witched and S Club are coming to Milton Keynes for a night of musical nostalgia.

The star-studded concert at Marshall Arena will hopefully raise thousands of pounds for Willen Hospice.

B Witched

Called the Stepback! 90s vs 00s Concert, it will take place on Saturday 23 November 2019.

The organisers are currently donating £5 to Willen Hospice for every ticket that is sold for the concert up until New Year’s Day.

Among the Iconic acts from yesteryear that are set to perform are B*Witched, S Club, Blazin’ Squad, 5ive, Fatman Scoop, 911, East 17, Big Brovaz and Booty Luv.

More acts will be announced in the New Year, said James Penny from the team behind the Stepback! 90s vs 00s Concert.

East 17

He said:: “We’re really looking forward to visiting Milton Keynes next year, and as it is the festive season we wanted to do something generous for the local area, which is how we came up with this idea.

“We know that Willen Hospice is a cause that is close to many people’s hearts, and hopefully this initiative will be able to raise a substantial amount of money for them and get 2019 off to a positive start."

James added: “Those thinking of buying a ticket for the Stepback! 90s vs 00s Concert as a Christmas present for their loved one won’t just be putting a smile on their faces, they’ll also be helping to make a difference to other people’s lives too.”

Tickets can be purchased by visiting www.stepbackconcerts.co.uk