Inflatable open air cinema to show hit film in Milton Keynes with street food legends and pop-up bars

An open air cinema is coming to Milton Keynes this summer complete with street food legends and pop-up bars in picturesque surroundings.

This May, Milton Keynes’ beautiful and leafy Chicheley Hall will show hit film Bohemian Rhapsody within the grounds of the hotel - which itself is often used in films.

Village Screen is coming to MK

The Village Screen are well known in the North of England for taking over unusual and quirky venues in Sheffield, Manchester and the Peak District to screen cinematic classics.

And on the company's first venture south they have chosen to bring their quirky and fun events to a Milton Keynes.

Bohemian Rhapsody will be screened on Sunday 26th May. This smash-hit celebrates the leading sensation that is Queen. Follow lead singer Freddie Mercury (played by Remi Malek) and immerse yourself in the life and the music of this amazing rock legend. With an awe-inspiring storyline and a soundtrack bound to have audiences swaying.

At every Village Screen event audiences are made to feel extra welcome with live music before each screening, a fantastic street food offer from local street food legends and a fully stocked bar. Cinema-goers can pre-book their seats, choosing from a standard ticket (get cosy and bring your own chairs and blankets), a superior ticket which includes a candy-striped deckchair in a prime position, or VIP sofa for two with blankets (perfect for couples). Audience members are encouraged to bring extra cushions and blankets and snuggle down with their loved ones for an unforgettable film experience in a truly stunning setting.

MMMMmmmm pizza

Tickets can be booked now online here.

Tickets: Standard tickets are priced at £14 (ticket holders are encouraged to bring their own seating into the event). Superior tickets are priced at £20 (ticket includes a deckchair in a prime position). VIP sofa tickets for two are priced at £50 (includes admission for two people and a sofa located in a prime position, plus two blankets). VIP armchair tickets for one are priced at £25 (includes admission for one person and an armchair located in a prime position, plus one blanket). Online booking fees apply.

Timings: Sunday 26th May: Bohemian Rhapsody - doors open at 19:30, with the screening at 21:30. There is a minimum age of 12 for this event. Anyone under 16 must be accompanied by an adult.

Bring your own chairs and blankets or pay a bit extra for a deckchair and prime position

Snuggle up for an open air experience in picturesque surroundings

Revellers enjoying a Village Screen event

There will also be live music