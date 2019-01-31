intu searching for local people to become models for Milton Keynes fashion stores

The intu shopping centre is calling for would-be models to become the faces of local fashion.

They are searching for five people to showcase Spring and Summer clothes from intu’s biggest retailers for promotions photos and videos.

Last year's models

The SS19 competition is open to anybody over the age of 18. Applicants must send their details with a photograph and a sentence saying why they would like to be considered.

Bosses at intu say the winners will live like a model for a day, being styled and fitted with outfits from stores including Karen Millen, Miss Selfridge, TM Lewin and Superdry.

“It’s a fantastic way to learn all about the new trends for SS19 and see what the centre’s retailers have to offer for he new season,” said intu marketing manager Kirsty McGiff.

The concept of using local people to model local fashion was launched last year and the competition was a big success. Last year's winners are pictured.

“It was great to see how much our winners enjoyed the experience,” said Kirsty.

Each winner will feature in their own advertising video on the centre’s social media. Followers will have the opportunity to win a £50 intu gift card by guessing the retailer featured in the advert.

Apply via www.facebook.com/intumiltonkeynes. The closing date is February 8 and applicants must be free on March 1, when the shoot takes place.