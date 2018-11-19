Is 11-year-old girl from Milton Keynes the next David Attenborough?

A caring 11-year-old girl was so concerned about the impact of plastic on the environment that she held her own assembly in school about it.

Lamorna Beare, a Year 6 pupil from Willen Primary School, was moved and concerned when she saw the BBC programme, Drowning in Plastic.

“She felt compelled to share what she had learned in an effort to get the rest of the school to join her campaign to reduce the use of plastic,” said her deputy head Sarah Orr.

“She confidently took a whole school assembly, in which she had prepared a really interesting and informative presentation.”

Mrs Orr added: “The children were so impressed and had so many questions for her, which Lamoran answered very knowledgeably... I think she hoping to follow in Sir David Attenborough’s shoes!”