Celebrating her 100th birthday and looking 20 years younger is remarkable Beatrice Grayson.

Beatrice lives at Lakeview Lodge care home in Bletchley.

Amazing Beatrice

She loves playing board games and is an expert at Scrabble, say staff.

They describe Beatrice, who was one of their first residents, as "very sociable" and they are organising a party for family and friends on her birthday, March 3.