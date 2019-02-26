It's hats ON to young Milton Keynes dad for beating a brain tumour

A young dad who was diagnosed with a high-grade brain tumour when his wife was pregnant is backing a Wear a Hat Day to raise funds for vital research into a cure.

Tom Meager, 31, received his devastating diagnosis after suffering a seizure in the gym in 2014.

The Meager family

He started his chemo and radiotherapy treatment just a week after his wife Tanya gave birth to their daughter Sienna.

“I am sure it was our beautiful little Sienna who got Tom through it all – they have such a special bond,” said Tanya, who runs Huggles ChildCare.

“It was lovely to see the two of them together but it also made me feel very sad that, because of having chemo and radiotherapy, we were told Tom would more than likely be left infertile.”

Today, not only is car mechanic Tom doing well but the Fairfields couple celebrated the birth of their second child, a son called Roman, last summer.

Tom Meager

They are urging people all over MK to support Wear a Hat Day for the Brain Tumour Research charity, whose head office is in Shenley Wood.

To be held on March 29, it will see people across the nation don a hat, often a homemade one, for the day.

Corporate supporters already signed up for the fundraiser include Specsavers, Hobbycraft and Venture Studios. Other businesses in Milton Keynes offering support include the Kuehne & Nagel distribution centre at Magna Park, Lakeland, Waterstones and Patisserie Valerie in Centre MK. A number of schools will also take part, including Sienna’s pre-school at Two Mile Ash.

To get involved, visit www.wearahatday.org or you can donate £5 to Brain Tumour Research by texting HAT to 70660. Texts cost £5 plus network charge. The charity receives 100 per cent of your donation.