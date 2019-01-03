Jeweller set to sell up after 30 years in Milton Keynes

An independent jeweller is selling up after serving a community for 30 years.

Pattni Jewellers has been in Bletchley’s Queensway since 2009, selling jewellery as well as repairing and modifying other items.

The lock up store is now on the market with Christie & Co, who are seeking £30,000 for the leasehold interest with an annual rent of £11,000.

A Christie spokesman said: “The business has been trading successfully for over 30 years and current owners, Mr and Mrs Pattni have now decided to sell the leasehold in order to retire.”

He added: “There is considerable scope for a wide range of alternative uses for the property or, having been run successfully as a jewellery business, an ideal platform for a new owner to take the business forward.

"Sites in busy retail parades which see substantial footfall such as these are in strong demand and we anticipate high levels of interest from a range of buyers and retail businesses.”