Joe Pasquale to star in "magical" Aladdin panto at Milton Keynes Theatre

Comedian and actor Joe Pasquale will star in this year’s pantomime at Milton Keynes Theatre, it has been announced.

Alongside him in the “magical carpet ride of Aladdin” will be West End and television leading man Lee Mead.

Joe Pasquale

Joe has been delighting audiences for more than 20 years with his live stand-up tours and infectious sense of fun.

Along the way he’s voiced characters for Hollywood movies, toured in several major theatrical productions including Mel Brooks’ The Producers, starred in the West End production of Spamalot and been crowned King of the Jungle in ITV’s I’m A Celebrity...Get Me out Of Here.

He has also appeared

in five Royal Variety Performances and toured the UK in

a live stage incarnation of the classic sitcom Some Mothers Do ’Ave ’Em in the iconic role of Frank Spencer.

He will play the role of Aladdin’s hapless brother Wishee Washee in the panto, which opens on Saturday, December 7.

Lee Mead, who is best known for winning the BBC talent show Any Dream Will Do, is no stranger to pantomime and played Prince Charming to rave reviews at the London Palladium.

Lee also won the title role in the West End revival of

Andrew Lloyd-Webber’s Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat. Since then he has had lead roles in Wicked and Legally Blonde in the West End, released several solo albums and toured extensively.

Aladdin will be staged by Qdos Entertainment, the world’s biggest pantomime producer and the company behind Milton Keynes Theatre’s annual pantomime since 2017.

Aladdin will feature the MK hallmark of outstanding entertainment for theatregoers of all ages with a lamp-full of laughter, a laundry-load of audience participation and jaw-dropping flying carpets adventures.