Keen driver Beryl, 90, tours vintage Aston Martin showroom in Milton Keynes

An amazing 90-year-old with a passion for driving took a trip down memory lane with a visit to Aston Martin's vintage car showroom in Newport Pagnell.

Beryl Roff lives at the town's Tickford Abbey care home and still drives herself around.

Aston Martin kindly invited her and other residents to visit its glamorous showroom and vintage car selection.

Newport Pagnell was the key producer of more than 13,000 Aston Martins from 1950 until 2007.

"Beryl loved her tour of the vintage car section ... It was a fabulous trip down memory lane," said a spokesman.