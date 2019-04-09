Knife fight breaks out on Milton Keynes estate

A fight involving up to 20 people believed to be armed with baseball bats and knives, erupted in a city estate.

Police are appealing for witnesses to the fight, which happened in Marley Grove on Crownhill at 5.36pm yesterday (Monday).

Police

Officers have searched the area and found two discarded knives.

When police arrived at the scene, offenders had already fled in the direction of Crownhill industrial estate.

Officers are today carrying out extra patrols on the estate and do not believe there is any ongoing risk to the public.

Detective Inspector Jason Simpson, based at Milton Keynes police station, said: “I am appealing to anyone who witnessed this incident and has not yet spoken to an officer to come forward.

“Equally, if you have any information about anyone who was involved, I urge you to tell someone. I understand this was an alarming incident for members of the public who live and work in Crownhill and this behaviour will not be tolerated in Milton Keynes."

He added: “There will be an increase in police activity in the Crownhill area as we continue our investigation into this offence. Please feel free to speak to one of our officers with any concerns that you may have.

“I would like to reassure you that there is not believed to be an ongoing risk to the public. I ask you to remain vigilant and report any suspicious behaviour to the police on 999 in an emergency situation or using our non-emergency number 101.

“Officers will be using their stop and search powers as part of these patrols of Crownhill and the surrounding areas. Please do not be worried if you are stopped by an officer. Being stopped and searched does not mean you are in trouble, it is just one method that we use to ensure weapons are kept off our streets.”

To report any details please contact Thames Valley Police online using the form on our website or by calling 101, quoting reference number 43190106640