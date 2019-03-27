Leah Croucher mystery remains unsolved as charity makes direct personal plea for Milton Keynes girl to call them

The mystery of missing teenager Leah Croucher remains unsolved as the search reaches its sixth desperate week.

The 19-year-old’s family spent the weekend putting up huge banners on grid road bridges to advertise a £5,000 reward for information.

One of the banners in MK

They have continued to hand out posters in shops and pin them on trees in strategic positions all over Milton Keynes.

But tragically there has still been no confirmed sighting of the popular, much-loved teenager since she was walking to walk on the morning of February 15.

Her sister this week summed up the family’s agony on Facebook, saying: “Every day the pain and worry caused by my little sister still being missing hurts a little more, even when you think it’s impossible for it to feel any worse.”

She added: “I spend my time constantly thinking of where Leah could be or what could have happened on 15th February meaning that she unfortunately didn’t make it to work that morning. Yet still after all this time neither my family, the police or I am any closer to knowing any answers.

Leah Croucher

“Leah is a beautiful, kind and wonderful 19 year old. She has a family that love her very very much, she has friends who adore her and she has a nice life.

“I am trying to remain hopeful and positive that someone who knows where Leah is will have the compassion soon to come forward and do the right thing! To this person I ask them to imagine the torment that we are going through... Someone must know something.”

Well-wishers have donated more than £2,000 to a JustGiving page towards the cost of printing the banners and posters about Leah.

Her family have urged people not to remove them and to take time to read the posters carefully .

Leah Croucher has been missing for six weeks

“We will not give up until we know Leah is safe and well,” said her sister.

Meanwhile the charity Missing People has made a direct plea to Leah herself to get in touch with them if she is in hiding somewhere, or feels she is in trouble.

They said: “Leah, we are here for you whenever you are ready; we can listen, talk you through what help you need, pass a message for you and help you to be safe. “

The service is urging Leah, or any missing person, to call or text them on 116000 any time. The service is free, even from mobile phones without credit.

If you have any information about Leah or if you think you have seen her, call police on 101 quoting reference number 43190049929.

Reports can also be made online here. Or you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.