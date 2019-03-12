Legendary TV show Friends is coming to Milton Keynes for the first time as part of summer tour

It is 25 years ago since our six favourite TV friends catapulted onto our living room screens giving us some of the most memorable moments and iconic one liners in television history and now it is on its way to Milton Keynes.

Comedy Central UK is bringing its award winning FriendsFest back for a 25th anniversary tour, in partnership with The Luna cinema, with brand new and exclusive activities and merchandise for visitors it was announced on Monday.

A scene in Central Perk from the hit TV show

What better way to celebrate 25 years of this TV phenomenon than heading to Comedy Central’s ‘FriendsFest’, where fans can immerse themselves in the world made famous by Monica, Rachel, Phoebe, Chandler, Joey and Ross!

Isn't that just kick-you-in-the-crotch, spit-on-your-neck fantastic?

This special anniversary event is only touring four locations from the 2nd August – 29th September and Milton Keynes is one of them!

The FriendsFest returns to London, Bristol and Manchester and now comes to MK for the first time between September 6-15 at Willen Lake.

Friends

Fans will be treated to four new photo op experiences including the fan favourite Thanksgiving floating heads moment and the iconic three wedding dress shot. There will be brand new and exclusive merchandise, and this year the event will also feature a limited edition digital photo experience for fans, giving them the chance to take away their very own souvenir 25th anniversary memory.

As well as all of these new elements, the event will of course still feature the very best from previous years including Monica’s apartment, Joey and Chandler’s apartment complete with corridor, Central Perk, original memorabilia, PIVOT!, Recreate the Titles and Ross’s apartment.

Visitors will also get to dress up in some of the most unforgettable outfits and don the best wigs before going on set for their ‘lights, camera, action!’ selfie moments.

There will also be a whole host of other activities including new Friends themed food stalls, a BRAND NEW cocktail bar, a Friends quiz and the chance to recreate the cardboard box Porsche scene which fans can take part in live on stage. Fans will also be able to kick back and relax in the sunshine while watching some of the best moments from the show.

Organisers are warning anyone interested that tickets to the tour event have sold out quickly in the past.

To sign up for exclusive pre-sale tickets to Comedy Central UK's FriendsFest visit www.comedycentral.co.uk/friendsfest

Fans have until midnight on 12th March to sign up for pre-sale tickets which will be available to them from 10am on 13th March.

General on-sale will commence on 15th March. Tickets cost £29.00 including booking fee.

FRIENDSFEST LOCATION AND DATES:

VENUE: Manchester, Heaton Park

2nd AUGUST – 18th AUGUST

VENUE: Bristol, Blaise Castle Estate

23rd AUGUST – 1st SEPTEMBER

VENUE: Milton Keynes, Willen Lake

6th SEPTEMBER – 15th SEPTEMBER

VENUE: London, Kennington Park

20th SEPTEMBER – 29th SEPTEMBER