Lib Dems to stay in Milton Keynes Council partnership with Labour until May despite antisemitism row

Milton Keynes Lib Dems will review the partnership which has kept Labour in power following borough elections in May.

The opposition Tories launched a series of attacks on the so called ‘enhanced partnership’, including using the row over anti-semitism in the national Labour party to test Lib Dem opinions.

MK Council

Tory group leader Alex Walker asked whether the Lib Dems could continue to support the Labour party, which nationally has been hit by claims of anti-semitism.

He asked if the Lib Dems were reviewing their position given that the Labour party, he said, had become “institutionally anti-semitic.”

He asked the Lib Dems if their support of Labour was “completely unconditional” or if things would change if the Labour party’s position on anti-semitism did not change.

Lib Dem deputy leader Cllr Ric Brackenbury said: “The evidence is plain that Labour’s (national) leadership is unable and unwilling to stamp anti-semitism out. Having said that, I think Cllr Walker’s analysis is too simple.”

He said this was because there have been a range of issues in Labour, including the leadership style and policies of Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn.

Cllr Brackenbury said: “Our partnership was not based on agreeing on everything, it’s based on how we get things done for the residents of Milton Keynes.

“It’s on a transactional basis, we see our manifesto implemented and we work with the Labour group on ongoing work.

“We have a good record of working with other parties locally and nationally to get the best outcomes for our residents. That’s always what we will prioritise.

“Our group will consider after the elections in May how we go forward after that.”

He added that the people of Milton Keynes, who have not voted to give one party overall control, would expect councillors to work together.

Cllr Brackenbury added: “We will be putting forward a manifesto at the elections. We will see where we are after then. We will see who we can work with. I would urge all of us, across our parties, yes, we are focusing on issues of antisemitism and Labour.

“We all have our challenges in our parties. I would urge us all to bring people together. Our nation is divided, our parties are divided. We need to bring people together.”

Cllr Peter Geary also claimed that the Lab-Lib partnership has produced the “most opaque budget produced by an administration in many years” and called for much more scrutiny.

Cllr Peter Geary, vice chairman of the council’s own Budget and Resources Scrutiny Committee, tabled a motion that raised “concern with the influence of the Liberal Democrat group” given that it is a member of the “enhanced partnership” and yet has a “significant role in scrutiny.”

Cllr Geary himself came under fire for being a member of the committee, which produced an agreed report. And the report was defeated by 21 votes to 30.

To applause Cllr Pete Marland said he gave an “absolute and unequivocal condemnation from this party and this council of anti-semitism.”

He added: “It has got no place in British politics and the abuse that has been suffered by a number of those MPs is absolutely outrageous. And it is absolutely unequivocal that this council condemns anti-semitism completely.”

Cllr Marland said the council had achieved financial sustainability because of the partnership with the Lib Dems.

“I know that the Conservative opposition see something sinister here but it is a very simple arrangement. The Liberal Democrats remain in opposition. They provide challenge, they question and they put forward their own views.

“If you don’t think they put forward their own views and you’ve met any of them you know very well they do. They ensure stability for this city and we listen.

“We have different priorities but we also agree on much. It is good politics and our citizens deserve no less. But this is a Labour budget, with Labour’s priorities.”

On a night which confirmed the council’s budget for 2019-20, the Lib Dems tabled a set of amendments, mainly around the environment, which were all accepted by the Labour leadership.

The Conservative amendments were all rejected.

The budget was approved and it will mean an average council tax bill of £1,746.63 for the benchmark Band D property.

The council tax is made up of demands from Milton Keynes Council, Thames Valley Police, Bucks and MK Fire Authority, and the network of 48 parish councils.

There is as much as a £215.12 difference in Band D council tax, depending on which parish residents live in. In Woughton the Band D charge for the financial year starting in April is £1,867.62 and in leafy Warrington parish, near Olney, the same kind of property faces a £1,652.50 charge.

Milton Keynes councillors confirmed their own element of the charge will be £1,381.65, a 2.99 per cent annual increase, the maximum before a local referendum has to be held.