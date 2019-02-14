'Lucky to be alive' Driver appeals for his own witnesses after horror motorway crash in Milton Keynes

A Newport Pagnell driver lay battered and bruised in a ditch for an hour before police found him after a horror hit and run accident on the M1.

The man describes how he was driving along the M1 Southbound between junction 15 and 14 near Newport Pagnell services when he was "side swiped" by an articulated lorry.

The car after the collision

His soft top white BMW span across three lanes then flipped and rolled over twice.

"I ended up in a ditch battered and bruised and extremely lucky to be alive... the artic driver didn’t bother stopping to see if I was ok or even alive," he wrote on Facebook.

He added: " I was in the ditch almost an hour before the police found me."

The man said police told him cameras on that stretch of the motorway were not working at the time - between 00.30am and 00.45am on Tuesday. So he is now appealing for his own witnesses.

He is asking anybody who saw the accident to call police.