M1 CLOSED near Milton Keynes after 'severe' incident

Highways England has warned drivers of delays on the M1 near Milton Keynes.

In a tweet this morning just before 10.30am @HighwaysEMIDS alerted social media users that all lanes have been blocked on the M1 south between junction 15 and junction 14.

Traffic news

It reads: All lanes blocked on #M1 south between #J15 #Northampton and #J14 #MiltonKeynes. #TrafficOfficers en-route.

Minutes an update was issued saying highways officers were in the process of closing the road and diversions will be given shortly.

It is not yet known what is causing the delays.

Updates to follow.