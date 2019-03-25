Man, 41, jailed for trying to meet 11-year-old girl for sex in Milton Keynes hotel

A paedophile hunter has told how a ‘sting’ operation landed an MK man in jail for trying to groom children as young as 11.

Please see warning below before watching embedded YouTube video.

Kenneth Donnison, 41, was set up by members of the Justice for Innocent Children group after they received intelligence about his online activities.

JFCI volunteers posed on an online chatroom as girls aged 11 and 14 and waited until Donnison pounced.

“It was a cut and dried case. He groomed the ‘girls’ and attempted to meet the 11-year-old at a hotel for sexual activity,” said JIFC’s James Jewell.

“He knew how young the girls were. It had been made quite clear,” he added.

James confronted Donnison on the doorstep at his Bletchley home one night in January.

A video of the moment he was door stepped is embedded in this article - WARNING explicit language in parts.

“At first he just kept saying ’I was going to cut it off’ - meaning the online chat. But when I showed him the evidence there was nothing he could do to deny it,” he said.

James videoed Donnison’s reaction and handed the video, plus the chatroom evidence, over to Milton Keynes police experts.

“The police officers were amazing. They did a great job of pulling it all together, and Donnison was arrested and charged,” said James, who had driven from Devon to carry out the sting.

Donnison pleaded guilty to at Aylesbury Crown court to two offences of attempting to meet a child following grooming and one charge of inciting a girl under the age of 13.

He was sentenced on Monday to 16 months in prison.

He was also made the subject of a 10 year sexual harm prevention order and must be on the Sex Offenders’ Register for 10 years .

James said: “All in all it was a very successful sting and worth us coming to MK “