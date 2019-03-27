Man charged with attempted murder of two pensioners aged 80 and 86 in Milton Keynes

A 46-year-old man has been charged with attempting to murder an 80-year-old woman and an 86-year-old man on Sunday lunchtime.

Gary Karl Robinson from Chicheley Street, Newport Pagnell, also faces charges of racially aggravated public order and a count of assault on an emergency worker.

Chichley Street, the scene of the crime

Thames Valley Police have this week pre-emptively referred themselves to the Independent Office for Police Conduct over the matter.

Officers were called to Chicheley Street at 12.46pm on sunday where Mrs Margarete Robinson and her husband, Hedley, a former Aston Martin worker, were found with critical stab wounds.

They remain in hospital this week.

Gary Robinson appeared before MK magistrates’ on Monday. No pleas were entered and he was remanded in custody to appear at Aylesbury Crown court in April.