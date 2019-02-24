Man charged with making bomb hoax and threats to kill in Milton Keynes

A 54-year-old Newport Pagnell man has been charged with causing a bomb hoax and making threats to kill in the town’s High Street.

Jeremiah O’Sullivan was arrested following an incident in the High Street on Tuesday afternoon.

He has now been charged with one count of making a bomb hoax, two counts of racially/religiously aggravated fear /provocation of violence by words/writing and one count of making threats to kill.

O’Sullivan, who lives in the High Street, faces a total of 15 charges. These include assault by beating an emergency worker, aggravated burglary, using violence to secure entry to premises and using threatening/abusive words/behaviour and assault.

Police attended reports of an assault and criminal damage on Tuesday. Upon arrival, officers were told a bomb was in the address.

O’Sullivan was not granted bail. He has been remanded in custody by magistrates to appear at Aylesbury Crown Court on March 25.