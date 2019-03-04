Man drove car onto pavement to threaten two young women in Milton Keynes

Police are appealing for witnesses after a man deliberately drove his car onto the pavement towards two young women.

The driver made threats towards the victims as his car approached them, say officers.

Police are appealing for witnesses

The incident happened on Friday at T around 4.45pm in Queensway, at the junction with Westfield Road.

Police say the offender is a black man with a large build and a bald head and the vehicle was a black Suzuki Alto hatchback.

The victims, a 20-year-old woman and a 21-year-old woman, were not injured during the incident.

Investigating officer PC Jamie Day, said: “This incident occurred towards the end of the afternoon, and I am appealing to anybody who believes that they witnessed this, or who may have dash-cam footage, to contact us.

“I believe this to be an isolated incident, and there is no wider threat to the local community, but would ask anybody who witnessed this to get in touch.”

Witnesses should call the 24-hour non-emergency number 101, quoting reference number 43190064822 or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.