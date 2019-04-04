Man fined £600 for fly-tipping rubbish in Milton Keynes

A fly tipper caught red handed in Milton Keynes has been ordered to pay over £900 in fines and legal fees.

Tarik Demoura, 40, formerly of Mullen Avenue, Downs Barn was spotted dumping a fridge freezer among the garage blocks in Ormonde, Stantonbury in June 2017.

The fly-tipped rubbish

Demoura had to be arrested by Thames Valley Police after he failed to cooperate with Enforcement Officers from the Council’s Environmental Crime Unit.

He pleaded guilty to fly tipping at Milton Keynes Magistrates court on 1 April and was fined £600, ordered to pay £300 towards MKC’s legal fees and a £60 victim surcharge.

Environmental Crime Team Leader, Pete Roberts said: “The £600 fine reflects the serious nature of this offence. We’re really grateful to the witnesses who provided us with statements, which enabled us to catch the offender."

He added: “There are three Household Waste Recycling Centres open seven days a week in Milton Keynes. All of the items this fly tipper dumped would have been accepted, for free, at any of those sites.”

This is the second successful fly tipping conviction in as many weeks after a Bletchley man was ordered to pay £800 and carry out 80 hours of unpaid work.

Fly tipping is a criminal offence under S.33 Environmental Protection Act 1990. Offenders can receive a fine of up to £50,000 or 5 years imprisonment for dumping waste.