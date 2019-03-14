Man who delivered countless Milton Keynes babies achieves National Gallery honour

A consultant who helped thousands of pregnant women deliver healthy babies in MK has achieved National Gallery fame.

The portrait of Professor Christopher B-Lynch has pride of place in the gallery and he paid a visit to view it this month.

Chris Lynch

Mr B-Lynch , who was once chief assistant to the Queen’s gynaecologist, set up the department of Obstetrics and Gynaecology at Milton Keynes hospital in 1984. He was a consultant there for more than 20 years.

After retiring from public medicine in 2010, he returned to his native Sierra Leone to teach medical students and doctors under the humanitarian organisation CapaCare.

The President of Sierra Leone awarded him the GORSL, the equivalent of knighthood, for his work and charity internationally.

He is most famous worldwide for developing a surgical technique known as the B-Lynch Brace suture, which can halt postpartum haemorrhaging without the intervention of pelvic surgery.

This suture has saved the lives of countless women worldwide.

Mr B-Lynch, who is a member of St Giles masonic lodge in Bletchley, visited the National Gallery with his former trainee Registrar Dr Tahira Javaid.

Dr Javaid is now is now working as Obstetrician and Gynaecologist in Milton Keynes University Hospital.