Mensa test proves 12-year-old Milton Keynes child genius is brainier than Einstein

A 12-year-old schoolgirl from Milton Keynes has been proved by Mensa to have an IQ higher than Einstein and Stephen Hawking.

Akshita Sapra had the results of her Mensa test this week - only to be told her IQ is a whopping 162.

The great Albert Einstein

This maximum score puts her in the top one per cent of the world population.

“We knew she was clever, but we had no idea her IQ was that high,” said her mum Mansi, who is an IT business analyst.

Akshita came to the UK from India in 2010 and lives at Monkston Park with her mum, her dad Mansi, who is an IT solution architect, and her sister and brother.

She went to Monkston Park Primary School and, after passing the 11 plus exam with a very high score, is now a student at Aylesbury High grammar school.

Mansi said; “We thought it would be interesting to find out what her IQ was. Akshita was keen to do it.

“She didn’t practise much for the test all. She only had a few days’ notice,” she added.

Akshita wants to be a doctor when she grows up and is very keen on maths, science and technology.

She appeared in BBC’s All Over the Workplace programme because of her interest in aviation, taking to the skies with a mentor who taught her about flying a small aircraft.

Her proud parents might even soon be celebrating a double Mensa success within the family. For already Akshita’s younger brother is showing signs of being a child genius too.

“He is very bright and intelligent, like his sisters. He could be next in line for Mensa,” said Mansi,

Two years ago another Milton Keynes schoolgirl was proved to have an IQ of 162.

Roshni Das from Shenley Church End was 11 when she sat the test at her school.

She was able to recite all the planets when she was just a year old, say her parents Anand and Dal.