Milton Keynes boy with a talent for hilarious one-liners to appear on Channel 4 show

A sweet little Milton Keynes boy with a talent for hilarious one liners is to appear on Channel 4's The Secret Life of 5 Year Olds tonight.

Samuel was one of 15 children chosen from more than 6,000 applicants nationally.

Little Samuel

His mum Beth spotted a post on Facebook last year saying the programme producers were looking for children to take part,

"Samuel and I often watch the show together, we think it's really funny," said Beth.

"So I thought, why not? To apply, we just had to send a 2 minute video of Samuel just being Samuel. I figured it would be a bit of fun, and something to embarrass him with on his 18th!"

She didn't expect to hear anything, but was contacted a couple of weeks later by a programme researcher who invited her and Samuel to an audition in London.

Samuel has a talent for hilarious one-liners and will appear on Channel 4 showcasing his skills

"The 'audition' was in the form of a play session, with approx 15 other children. There were ome structured games, free play, and a short on camera 'interview'.

During Samuel's interview, he actually became quite shy - in fact, he only really spoke up to totally embarrass me!" said Beth.

"As there were so many applicants, and as Samuel got all shy and quiet during his interview, I made it very clear to him it was very unlikely he would be asked to take part in the show."

But over the next couple of months, the production company called back to; ask for photos, extra information, and a further 'interview' via Skype.

Last July the family heard Samuel had been selected,

" I was pretty shocked! Samuel was ecstatic. He did a victory lap in celebration," said Beth.

The pair stayed in london for a week during the filming and Samuel had an amazing time, she said

"There was lots of fun and games - shoelace challenges, portrait painting competitions and seven foot tall dancing robots (probably the highlight of Samuel's week!)

"Both Samuel and I made some great, life-long friends over that week. The other children he filmed with were lovely, as were their families. We really did have an amazing week."

Samuel has been super excited leading up to 'his' episode being aired,, telling people he's "going to be famous", said Beth.

I even discovered he had been selling his autograph to my sister in law and her friends, apparently he is saving up to buy Lego! "

She added: "I'm super proud of Samuel, he is usually quite a shy boy, certainly at first. He's generally happier in adult company, and will often take quite a time to relax around his peers. However, taking part in The Secret Life of 5 Year Olds did wonders for his confidence. He really stepped out of his comfort zone, and I'm very proud of that."

Watch the Secret Life of 5 Year olds on Channel 4 tonight at 8pm.