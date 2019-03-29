Milton Keynes cat rescue charity celebrates the love of animals

MK Cat Rescue is celebrating its 4th year as a local cat charity with a Family Fun Day on May 19 at Great Linford Manor Park.

The event will be a celebration of the community's love of anaimals and a thank you to other local animal charities that have given support.

Adorable kittens

MK MK RSPCA, , Stray Cat Rescue, Hula, Animals in Need and Brook Farm sanctuary are all coming in to join in the fun.

An MK Cat Rescue spokesman said: "Quite simply the community's love of animals shines through and their support is invaluable – so let’s celebrate that love for animals and help support local causes at the same time."

The event, which starts at 11am, will feature a fun dog show, stalls and games and a barbecue with vegan food.