Milton Keynes College wins contract to provide education in every high security prison across the country

MK College has won a new contract to provide education contract for all long term high security prisons in the country.

Following the government’s recent prison education reform, the college will deliver as far north as Durham and even the Isle of Wight.

MK College has been providing education in prisons for more than twenty-seven years.

It will continue to work with prisons in the South Central region, and to offer a range of provision through the new Dynamic Purchasing System for prisons in England.

The new contract will see a focus on developing the skills of long-term offenders, helping to initiate change and positive development, and helping build careers within custody.

MK College recently celebrated helping over 600 ex-offenders gain employment upon release in just three years through its Employment Academy programme,

Sally Alexander, Executive Director of Offender Learning at MK College, said “Our dedicated team are looking forward to continuing to deliver high quality education to offenders that really makes a difference. As the sole education provider for the Long Term High Security Estate in England, we have both a huge challenge and a wonderful opportunity to change lives for the better.”