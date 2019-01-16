Milton Keynes conference to discuss housing growth in the Oxford-Cambridge region

A conference in Milton Keynes next Tuesday (January 22) will bring together some of the region’s political and business bigwigs to talk about the so-called Oxford-Cambridge Arc.

Milton Keynes is bang in the middle of the arc and the conference will be a half day event to chew the fat about the way the economy is set to grow.

The conference, hosted by Built Environment Networking, will see discussions on topics such as industrial strategy, skills, housing, infrastructure and major developments.

Keith Griffiths, MD of Built Environment Networking said: “The long-awaited transport links between Oxford and Cambridge will not only improve connectivity and communication between the cities and those in-between, but it will provide the infrastructure to drive economic development and growth.

“The area could support a further 700,000 jobs by 2050, increasing GVA by more than £160bn. We’re delighted to be holding this event, to join businesses together who are essential to making this a success story.”

Emma Fletcher, managing director at SmithsonHill, said: “In order for this to be successful, we will not only have to deliver the necessary new infrastructure as and when it is needed, but gain engagement and buy-in from people who currently live and work in the corridor.”

Adrian Hames, Director – Head of Transport Planning at WSP, said: “We’re delighted to see progress on nationally significant infrastructure for the Oxford to Cambridge corridor, but there’s still a lot of work to be done to speed up delivery and ensure it is Future Ready. With some of the highest housing prices in the country, the Arc is in desperate need of new homes adapted to all with the supporting infrastructure, so local communities can access jobs and health services.

“Local and international partners and stakeholders must now come together to maintain the momentum and ensure that we continue to identify and tackle the challenges facing delivery.”

