Milton Keynes couple stuck in bedroom over Christmas are rescued by firefighters

A man and a woman had to call the fire service on Boxing Day when they became embarrassingly stuck in a bedroom.

The couple were rescued by a crew from Great Holm who used a 10.5m ladder to guide them to safety.

It is understood they had become trapped after the handle fell off the bedroom door.

The call for rescue from the house in Two Mile Ash High Street was received by Bucks fire and Rescue Service at 4.21pm.

“It all ended happily,” said a Bucks fire spokesman.

Two hours later crews from Great Holm and Broughton attended a Boxing Day SOS to free a man who was stuck in a lift at Mellish Court flats in Bletchley.

In the evening they were called to a car on fire Sterling Close, Pennyland, Milton Keynes. The fire was out when they arrived.