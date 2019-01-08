Milton Keynes cycling expert inspired by brother's death to helps brain cancer research

A cycling expert who list his brother to a brain tumour is support local cyclists to get on their bikes to boost research into brain cancer.

Phil Corley is one of the UK’s leading independent cycle retailers and a former National Road Race champion.

Phil Corley

His brother Richard died at the age of 44, just 12 months after he was diagnosed with an inoperable astrocytoma brain tumour.

Phil is now helping a local team of six men who signed up to the On Yer Bike challenge for the Brain Tumour Research charity.

They are aiming to complete hundreds of training miles to raise £2,740 - the equivalent of one day of research at one of a network of Brain Tumour Research Centres of Excellence.

The charity's scientists are focused on improving treatments for brain tumour patients and, ultimately, finding a cure. The local team is made up of Richard Castle-Smith, Andy Thirtle, Chandra Shekar, David Pugh, Steve Filler and Guruprasad Sethurathinam.

The Nash 4 Mallorca OYB team

They are in training for the gruelling Mallorca312, which is one of the world’s biggest and toughest endurance events in the sportive calendar.

They have been inspired to support On Yer Bike by Phil, whose who runs Corley Cycles in Stacey Bushes.

On Yer Bike is a chance for everyone from committed cyclists to those more used to the odd spinning class at the gy, to get involved and raise money for a great cause.

Participants select a sponsorship target, set up a fundraising page and can then track their performance, keeping an eye on their ranking on the national leader board, to see who will cover the most miles from 1 February to 23 February.

Phil said: “As a generally competitive breed, I think cyclists are going to really appreciate the new element of the campaign as they will be able to see how their performance compares with others taking part.

"On Yer Bike is a great way of raising money for such an important cause and perhaps it will give them some increased motivation as well.

"Sadly, brain tumours are indiscriminate and can affect anyone at any age. They are all too prevalent and many people, like my own family, have been affected by this cruel disease.”

To sponsor the team and follow progress go to https://onyerbike.everydayhero.com/uk/nash4mallorca312