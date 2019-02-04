Milton Keynes dad raises smiles for children with cancer

A dad from Milton Keynes ran the Cancer Research UK London Winter Run in memory of his son who passed away at the age of nine.

Martin Leib and his family set up Samuel’s Charity and have raised more than £170,000 since 2014.

Samuel had from a rare cancer known as Precursor T-Cell Non-Hodgkins Lymphoma. Whilst fighting the cancer. Samuel asked his dad to help him set up a charity to help other children and their families experiencing a similar thing.

The money raised by the family-run charity brighten the lives of other sick children and their families.

Martin said: “Samuel taught us how important it is to have something to look forward to, to have some fun and bring a bit of laughter and hope into an otherwise horrible and painful life.”

Read more about the charity online here.