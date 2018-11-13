Milton Keynes ice cream parlour served with Hygiene Emergency Prohibition Notice by council

A popular ice cream parlour in Wolverton, Milton Keynes, is under threat after MK Council served it with an official Hygiene Emergency Prohibition Notice, the Citizen can reveal.

Stumpy's Shack in Radcliffe Street, which serves ice creams and milk shakes, may now have to challenge the order through the courts in order to reopen fully.

Stumpy's Shack in Wolverton

The order will remain in place until the council's environmental health officers are satisfied that no risk remains.

It is understood the council's lawyers are poised to be involved if necessary.

Hygiene Emergency Prohibition Notices are served when there is an imminent risk of injury to health due to the condition of the premises or an activity being carried out there.

The notice can either close the premises or prevent the use of a particular piece of equipment, process or treatment. It must be approved by a Magistrates court to be converted into a Hygiene Emergency Prohibition Order.