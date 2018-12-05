Milton Keynes lawyer died in helicopter crash that 'could have been prevented' inquest hears

The helicopter crash that killed talented Milton Keynes lawyer Jason Hill could have been prevented, a lawyer told an inquest opening this week.

The crash would also have been survivable had the helicopter been equipped with adequate crash-resistant fuel system, claimed lawyer James Healy-Pratt, who is representing the bereaved family.

Killed in the crash over the Grand Canyon in February were 32-year-old Jason and his brother Stuart Hill, who was 31. Both suffered 100 per cent burns when the helicopter burst into flames.

The brothers had gone on the popular Papillon tour over the Grand Canyon with their girlfriends to celebrate Stuart's 30th birthday.

Also killed was Stuart's girlfriend Rebecca Dobson and a newly married couple from Brighton.

Jason's partner Jenny Dorricot and pilot Scott Brown both survived but suffered serious injuries.

The inquest started this week in West Sussex and has been adjourned until next year. The helicopter manufacturer Airbus Helicopters will be invited to attend. The company announced shortly after the crash that it would fit 40 of the crash-resistant fuel tanks to its fleet of aircraft.

Jason worked in the corporate department of Shoosmiths in Milton Keynes, where he was described as a hard-worked and much respected colleague.

After the crash parents Rev David Hill and Sandra Hill paid tribute to their "inseparable" sons.

They said: "It was typical of them that they wanted to be together to celebrate. Jason and Stuart had an incredible bond with each other right from when they were young children.

“We always said they were so close they were like twins and we will find some support in knowing they were with each other to the last. We will thank God every day for having them in our lives."