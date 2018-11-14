Milton Keynes machete burglary victim Charlotte Laudat escaped jail after slashing husband with scissors before moving in with property millionaire Glenn Armstrong

Machete burglary victims Glenn Armstrong and Charlotte Laudat are colourful characters who have both made national headlines in the past, the MK Citizen can exclusively reveal.

Children’s fashion designer Ms Laudat, 31, was given a suspended prison sentence in May after slashing her husband Simon across the face eight times with a pair of scissors.

Charlotte Laudat and Glenn Armstrong were the victims of a terrifying burglary ordeal at the property millionaire's Milton Keynes mansion in Sherington

READ MORE: Dad speaks out after sick burglars held a machete to throat of 8 week old baby son

READ MORE: Armed raiders hold machete to baby’s face during horrific burglary in Milton Keynes village

Ms Laudat became enraged after finding naked pictures of a woman on her husband’s phone, the court heard.

Simon Laudat jumped out of window to escape and shattered both ankles. During the court hearing he was in a wheelchair.

Property millionaire Glenn Armstrong's MK mansion

The court heard she was acting out of self-defence.

By the time the case went to court, Ms Laudat had met 59-year-old multi-millionaire Glenn Armstrong at one of his MK property seminars and was pregnant with his baby.

Mr Armstrong was already going through a turbulent divorce from his wife. This has caused him financial problems, which have recently resulted in attempts to bankrupt him.

A former MK college student who became a taxi driver, he made his fortune buying up homes to rent and now charges others to learn his secrets in his ‘property masterclasses’.

Charlotte Laudat was in court earlier this year for slashing her husband eight times in the face with scissors

He has starred in TV’s How the Other Half Live and keeps a high social media profile.

One contact said: “Charlotte and Glenn have both had a turbulent time over the past couple of years. They did not deserve this awful attack - and their baby certainly did not.”

A family spokesman said: “We want these evil people caught so they can’t do this to anyone else or their baby.”

Mr Armstrong’s £3m mansion is fully alarmed. But because he’d dozed off downstairs in the evening, he had not set the night time alarm system.

MK property millionaire Glenn Armstrong

When the crooks burst into Charlotte’s bedroom, where she lay with her baby, she initially thought it was a Halloween prank and the 24 inch machete was a fake.