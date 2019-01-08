Milton Keynes man on trial for raping schoolgirl during 'sex gang' parties

A 36-year-old man from Milton Keynes is among a gang of 10 on trial for abusing two young teenage girls.

Yasar Majid, 37, of Laxfield Drive, Broughton, is charged with one count of rape, which he denies.

Majid and the other men were arrested after a victim’s boyfriend contacted the BBC when he saw a piece about sex abuse gangs.

The men deny a total of 25 charges, rape and inciting child prostitution between 2008 and 2011.

Bradford Crown Court heard they used threats, violence, drink and drugs to sexually exploit the girls.

The men deny a total of 25 offences, including allegations of . including rape and sexual assault against two victims between May 2008 to July 2011.

The girls were 14 and lived in a care home when the abuse began, it is claimed.

The court heard much of the prolonged abuse took place at a house owned by Saeed Akhtar, 54, in Bradford, West Yorkshire, during sex parties.

Majid, accepts he had sex with the victim on one occasion but claims she had consented and said she had “wanted to get jiggy”.

The trial continues.

