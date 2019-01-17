Milton Keynes man's device saves 11 people from choking to death

A ‘dechoker’ device marketed by a former MK nursery boss has saved 11 people from choking to death in the past year.

Matt Oakley sourced the £100 airway clearance device in America and cleared it with the Department of Health to bring them to the UK.

Medical staff equipped with a dechoker

He set up Dechoker in Stony Stratford, aiming his market at care homes for elderly people.

“People think it is small children who are most at risk of choking. In fact it is elderly people, particularly those who are chair bound.”

Every week two adults choke to death in the UK, said Matt.

“You can pick up a small child and bang him on the back or perform the Heimlich manoeuvre. But you can’t do the same with a 14 stone man who is unable to stand up.”

The dechoker saved 11 lives

The Dechoker works through powerful suction to extract the offender object from the airway. It is equally effective if a person is lying down or sitting up.

For hygiene reasons it can only be used once, but Matt offers a free replacement each time one is used.

“I though it would be a nice gesture. It also enables me to keep a tally of how many Dechokers have been successfully used to save people’s lives, he said.

“Last year our Dechokers saved 11 lives. I am proud of that.”

Matt Oakley

This summer Matt plans to expand into the children’s market, supplying child and infant sized dechokers to nurseries and schools.

“From my time running a nursery, I know it would provide peace of mind,” he said.

See a video of how the dechoker works above.