Milton Keynes man sentenced and placed on Sex Offenders Register after admitting child sex crimes

A 21-year-old Milton Keynes man has been handed a 12-month suspended sentence after pleading guilty to child sex offences.

Aiden Williams, who also uses the surname Elsworth, was living in Milton Keynes at the time of his arrest.

He has been placed on the Sex Offenders Register for 10 years and been made the subject of a Sexual Harm Prevention Order (SHPO).

The offences took place in Northampton in 2016.

The sentencing follows an investigation by the force’s RISE (Reducing Incidents of Sexual Exploitation) team.

If you are worried a child is at risk of sexual exploitation, contact Northamptonshire Police on 101 or the child safeguarding team on 0300 126 1000.