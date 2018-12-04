Milton Keynes MP offers House of Commons wine to people voting for their favourite shop this Christmas

An MP has launched the Newport Pagnell Independent Shop of the Year competition to take place over the Christmas period to promote local businesses.

Mark Lancaster is asking people to vote over the months of December and January for their favourite Newport Pagnell-based shop. Votes can be registered online at www.lancaster4mk.com/newport-pagnell.

Those who vote for the winning shop will be automatically be entered for the chance to win a bottle of House of Commons wine, promises Mark.

Voting will end on Friday 18th January and the winner announced on Monday 21st.

Last year the same competition was held in Olney and, after thousands of votes had been cast, was won by Olney Pancake Parlour (pictured).

Mark said: “Over the Christmas period hundreds of shoppers will head to the independent shops in Newport Pagnell. This is a great opportunity for people to shop local and promote their favourite.

“This competition gives us a chance to highlight the success stories of the many small businesses in Newport Pagnell, and promote the great services and produce they offer."