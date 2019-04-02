Milton Keynes MP who earns up to £96,000 a year welcomes 5% increase in National Living Wage

Mark Lancaster, the MP for Milton Keynes North, has welcomed the news that people in Milton Keynes working on the National Living Wage got a 5% pay rise yesterday.

This is the biggest increase since the National Living Wage was introduced by the Conservative government as it rises to £8.21 an hour for anybody 25 and over.

Mark Lancaster MP

Anyone under 25 and on an apprenticeship will also be entitled to an increase in the National Minimum Wage. This is also increasing, to £7.70 per hour for 21 to 24-year-olds and to £6.15 for 18 to 20-year-olds, with workers in the retail and hospitality sectors due to benefit the most.

The change means 219,000 working on the National Living Wage and National Minimum Wage in the South East of England, in which Milton Keynes is included, will be more than £2,750 better off over-the-year compared to 2015.

Mark earns a standard MP salary of £77,379 but is p[aid up to £20,000 more for being Minister of State for Armed forces,

He said: “The rise in the National Living Wage is excellent news for workers in Milton Keynes. I’m delighted the hard working people of our city will have more money in their pockets to spend at the end of each month.

“This Conservative government is determined to make sure we are delivering for working people, and today’s news does just that.”

Business Minister Kelly Tolhurst said: “We are committed to making sure that UK workers get a fair day’s pay and the rise in the National Living and Minimum Wage, benefiting millions of people and the biggest in its 20-year existence, delivers on this commitment.

“Our minimum wage rates are among the highest in the world and, through our modern Industrial Strategy, we are determined to end low pay and workers get a fair day’s pay for a fair day’s work.”